Andrea Savage Proves Moms Can Be Immature, Too, in the I’m Sorry Trailer

Despite the show’s title, creator and star of truTV’s I’m Sorry Andrea Savage (Veep, Episodes, Sleeping with Other People) is unapologetic in the show’s first trailer – not even a supremely juvenile joke about buttholes made in front of her young daughter makes her utter those two words. In her semi-autobiographical show, Savage plays Andrea, a mother and comedian trying to keep it all together with the help of an excellent supporting cast including Tom Everett Scott as her husband, Judy Greer as her best friend, and Jason Mantzoukas as her writing partner. The first two episodes of I’m Sorry air back-to-back on truTV on July 12 at 10 p.m.