53 seconds ago

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Happy Babka

Never serve Paul Hollywood anything raw.

11 mins ago

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Finale Recap: And the Winner Is…

RuPaul crowns America’s next drag superstar.

9:30 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Announces His Possible 2020 Presidential Run on Russian TV

The Late Show host stopped by Russia’s Evening Urgant with the (probably fake) news.

9:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Cold War Kids

“Live Studio Audience” is an episode with plenty of feel-good peaks.

8:44 p.m.

Movie Review: Nowhere to Hide Is a First-Person View of a Disintegrating Iraq

The new documentary shock you into confoundment, demonstrating, moment by moment, how irrational the world really is.

8:35 p.m.

You Might Be Getting a BBC Little Women Miniseries Co-Starring Angela Lansbury

Our one beauty, back at it again.

8:23 p.m.

Despite Being a Very Good Boy, Downward Dog Has Been Canceled by ABC

Ruh-roh.

6:47 p.m.

Colin Trevorrow Is Pretty Sad About Those ‘Heartbreaking’ Book of Henry Reviews

The Star Wars: Episode IX director is trying to keep things in perspective.

6:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Bris America

Does TV have a fledgling fascination with adult circumcision?

4:46 p.m.

How These Comedians Turned a Real-Life Breast Cancer Battle Into Hilarious TV

Also, why Zach Woods is hot and very strange.

4:29 p.m.

Dr. Luke’s Case Defamation Case Against Kesha’s Mom Has Been Dismissed

Pebe Sebert and the producer issued a joint statement.

4:25 p.m.

DJ Khaled’s Grateful and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

DJ Khaled, Vince Staples, Radiohead, Prince, and Laurel Halo push musical boundaries.

3:37 p.m.

Here’s Your Guide to the Very Complicated Mythology of the Transformers Universe

Refreshing your memory on everything from Energon cubes to to Dinobots.

3:30 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Ring My Belle

The table is set for Ruth and Debbie to blow up as on-camera rivals.

3:17 p.m.

The Secret History of Radiohead’s OK Computer

What do Radiohead’s previously unreleased songs tell us about the band they could have been?

3:00 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Showrunner I. Marlene King Talks Fans and the Series Finale

“[Fan response] probably would change the outcome of a couple being endgame.”

2:49 p.m.

What It Was Like to Star in the Trump-Themed Julius Caesar

Corey Stoll, who played Brutus, writes about his experience in the controversial production.

2:40 p.m.

Review: Transformers: The Last Knight Is Utterly Ridiculous, and Knows It

The Last Knight is barely coherent, but it’s more fun than Age of Extinction.

2:39 p.m.

See Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in the First My Dinner With Hervé Photo

It’s HBO’s Hervé Villechaize movie.

2:02 p.m.

Syfy Is Bringing the Space Madness of George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers to TV

The novella focuses on an expedition to the edge of the solar system.