Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively Join Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor

Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Might Be Doing A Simple Favor For Paul Feig

The murder mystery will hopefully answer the question, “What would Gone Girl have been like with Paul Feig at the helm?”

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Seth Meyers Investigates Whether or Not Trump Is Under Investigation

At least we have one question conclusively answered: what Jared Kushner’s voice actually sounds like.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: All Keyed Up

This group trip is as much fun as laser hair removal.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

Producer Claims Future Sued Desiigner for Copyright Infringement Over "Panda"

Turns out, Future might not have been joking around when he joked around about how much Desiigner sounds like him.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn Have Weird Fans

Apparently lawyers really love Better Call Saul.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Casts Doubt on a Retrial, Claims the Jury Was Split

“We wanted an acquittal, but a mistrial or a deadlock is the same result as the group of jurors finding him not guilty.”

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Outside Lives

“Breaking the Fiberglass Ceiling” forces us to take in the riot from differing perspectives.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould Play ‘Breaking Saul’ Trivia

Who knows Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad better than the two creators?

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Sofia Coppola Hasn’t Heard of the Bechdel Test, But The Beguiled Passes It

“I’ve never heard of that. What’s that?”

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

Atypical Trailer: Netflix’s Comedy About Growing Up on the Autism Spectrum

Starring Keir Gilchrist and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Yesterday at 3:42 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: The Problem With Piscatella

The most perplexing and incoherent episode of the season.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Aniz Ansari on What It Was Like to Grow Up With Aziz

“Growing up where we grew up is 100 percent the reason why our perspective is the way it is.”

Yesterday at 2:24 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Film Their Wedding in Mexico, Despite Ongoing Scandal

Host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass in Mexico.

Yesterday at 2:18 p.m.

This Is Definitely a List of Movies Chance the Rapper Doesn’t Like

“Most of the movies with Adam Sandler.”

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

7 Existential Quandaries Raised by the Cars Series

Where do baby cars come from?

Yesterday at 1:45 p.m.

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

Yesterday at 1:12 p.m.

CBS All Access Will Break Star Trek: Discovery Into Two Parts

The second half will premiere in January 2018.

Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.

Atlanta, The Handmaid’s Tale, and This Is Us Lead the TCA Awards Nominations

Plus, Carrie Coon got a nomination for both Fargo and The Leftovers.

Yesterday at 12:59 p.m.

Carrie Fisher Had Heroin, Cocaine in Her System When She Died

It’s not clear what role, if any, the illicit substances played in her death.

Yesterday at 12:38 p.m.

Sorry, Copy Editors: JAY-Z Is Bringing Back the Hyphen, Going All Caps

He’s changed the official stylization of his name yet again.