Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively Join Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor

Between Ghostbusters director Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick, you might assume the upcoming movie adaptation of Darcy Bell’s novel A Simple Favor is some kind of slapstick friend rom-com featuring two girls who grow up and learn the true meaning of sisterhood. In reality, it’s actually a murder mystery in which a woman’s sudden disappearance is documented by her mommy blogger best friend. In other words, don’t buy a ticket expecting to laugh. Expect instead, that Kendrick and Blake Lively, currently in talks for the roles, might play the small-town friends who, as is the female-centric thriller style these days, prove to be unreliable, perhaps even dangerous, narrators. And if that premise still has you giggling, hey, you know, maybe just wait until it’s on streaming and watch it at home? Otherwise, you’ll really be bumming everybody out.