Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Actor Michael Nyqvist Dead at 56

He had suffered a long battle with lung cancer.

4:02 p.m.

Congratulations America, Ansel Elgort Is Your Next President

He’ll star as John F. Kennedy in Mayday 109.

3:57 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar Gets Bloodied Up in the New Video for ‘ELEMENT.’

But he’s still gonna make it look sexy.

3:54 p.m.

Edgar Wright Explains His Favorite Musical Moments in His Own Films

“Sometimes, if an old song doesn’t have a music video, you start to imagine. But you don’t listen to ‘Thriller’ and think, I’ve got a great idea!”

3:47 p.m.

Westworld Cinematographer Talks Lighting an Orgy Like a Louvre Painting

“We didn’t want the viewer to ever feel like there was a human being on the other end of that camera.”

3:35 p.m.

The Best Music Videos of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., and Migos have dominated the year in visuals.

2:47 p.m.

Ansel Elgort Drives Like a Crazy Person in Real Life, Too

“I can do a J–turn. I can do a 180-degree turn, I can do the 90 power-out.”

2:09 p.m.

Vince Staples Made a Hopeful Album, DJ Khaled Made a Hopeless One

In Big Fish Theory, Vince Staples surprised with a hopeful album. In Grateful, DJ Khaled made a star-studded slog.

1:36 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour on Why Drag Is ‘Powerful, Political’ Art

“I didn’t know whether my drag really had what it takes to win. I didn’t know whether my drag would even be allowed to win.”

1:13 p.m.

Richard Hammond Details Grand Tour Car Crash: I Thought, ‘I’m Going to Die’

He also promises that it won’t significantly affect his plans for the show.

12:11 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Period Peace

“Maybe It’s All the Disco” is filled with surprising revelations.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Video Games of 2017 (So Far)

Brilliant new takes on The Legend of Zelda and Resident Evil headline an especially strong year for games.

11:31 a.m.

Please Nominate The Leftovers for Every Emmy So We Can See Justin Theroux Naked

This is the best For Your Consideration ad in TV history.

11:00 a.m.

20 Movies Where the Bad Guys Win

Sometimes, the heroes take the L.

10:54 a.m.

Would You Buy a Dress From Daniel Day-Lewis?

The actor is reportedly interested in becoming a dressmaker.

10:33 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars: The Most Twisted Things ‘A’ Has Ever Done

Who could possibly forget that cow tongue?

10:14 a.m.

Did You Know Harriet Tubman Was Friends With Transformers?

According to Transformers: The Last Knight, the famous abolitionist was in cahoots with the Transformers.

10:09 a.m.

Why Downward Dog Deserves to Be Rescued

It’s truly sad that this weird, sweet, off-kilter show was canceled.

10:00 a.m.

First Captain America Became Evil, Then the Comics World Erupted

For one thing, they need to reckon with the fact that they have a new breed of reader.

9:58 a.m.

Seth Meyers Tries to Make Sense of ‘Cartoonishly Evil’ Senate Health-Care Bill

“The only way this bill could be more cartoonishly evil is if it mandated tying damsels-in-distress to railroad tracks.”