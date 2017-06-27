Congratulations America, Ansel Elgort Is Your Next President

Ansel Elgort is hanging up his earbuds and his driving gloves to take up residence in the White House. The Baby Driver star (who, for the record, is old enough to drive) will play young president John F. Kennedy in Mayday 109, a biopic about JFK’s time as a Navy captain during WWII, according to Deadline. Elgort is producing along with Emily Gerson Saines, Beau Flynn, and Basil Iwanyk, from a script by Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore. Mayday 109 was on the 2015 Blacklist of the best unproduced scripts in Hollywood. Per the script’s synopsis: “Based on actual events, a young John F. Kennedy struggles to save the crew of his PT Boat after it is sunk by a Japanese warship during World War II.” While no director is yet attached to the film, hopefully whoever takes the reins will make Ansel murmur “I love beauty” before every scene.