Judd Apatow is a successful filmmaker with lots of famous friends, but not every celebrity is looking for a lunch date with the comedy king. After performing stand-up in front of Paul McCartney on several occasions, Apatow mistook the music legend’s laughter for an invitation for friendship. The director explained to Conan, “Maybe he’s like the lonely cheerleader that no one asks out to the prom.” Except McCartney is a Beatle, and everyone tries to ask him to get lunch — so much so that his gut reaction as soon as someone hands him a pen he recoils in horror. At least Apatow reports McCartney was nice about it.