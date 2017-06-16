Latest News from Vulture

10:35 a.m.

Amy Schumer Is Reportedly in Talks to Star in Steve Martin’s New Broadway Play

Laura Benanti may also co-star in the play, which is called Meteor Shower.

10:32 a.m.

James Gunn Reveals the R-Rated Scooby-Doo Movie We Didn’t Get

Scooby-Doo: The Movie was released June 8, 2002.

10:31 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is the Best Advertisement for Canada

So you want to flee to Canada, eh?

10:19 a.m.

All of the Orphan Black Clones, Ranked

Which wig does Tatiana Maslany wear best?

10:13 a.m.

Glenn Close Will Play a Zombie in a George Saunders Amazon Comedy Pilot

She’ll come back from the dead through “sheer force of dissatisfaction.”

10:09 a.m.

The Great British Baking Show Is Back, Just When We Need It Most

Unlike a lot of reality TV, it takes place within such a supportive and mature atmosphere.

9:52 a.m.

Apple Hires Sony TV Presidents to Beef Up Its Original Programming

The tech company is currently making Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke.

9:47 a.m.

Arcade Fire’s New Song ‘Creature Comfort’ Is Anything But Comforting

It’s about teen suicide.

9:32 a.m.

Your Very British Primer for This Season’s Great British Baking Show Contestants

Who will be this season’s top amateur baker?

9:21 a.m.

Jay Z, Confused by Twitter, Thanked All the Rappers Who’ve Inspired Him

Blue Ivy will promptly delete these tweets.

9:12 a.m.

Rihanna and DJ Khaled Remade Santana’s ‘Maria Maria’ for All Your Summer Needs

It’s a scorcher.

9:10 a.m.

Lorde Admits She Was Secretly Reviewing Onion Rings on Instagram

“I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a pop star would do to look relatable, which I wasn’t doing.”

8:57 a.m.

A Brief History of Violence on Reality TV

In some cases the producers intervened, and in others they let the cameras roll.

8:07 a.m.

All 18 Pixar Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Cars 3 does little to help the standing of the Cars franchise.

12:48 a.m.

Obama Inducts Jay Z Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.”

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Seth Meyers Roasts Trump With DJ Khaled Catchphrase

Seth Meyers used the “immortal words” of DJ Khaled to prove how Trump set in motion a chain of events that would lead him to be under investigation.

Yesterday at 10:25 p.m.

The Daily Show’s Trump Presidential Twitter Library Examines Tweets As History

▶️ “What do we think historians will be saying about these tweets? I like that you think there will be historians in the future.”

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Police Story

A sensitive and insightful episode about racist policing.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Hear Coldplay’s New Song ‘All I Can Think About Is You’

It’s the latest release from their upcoming EP, Kaleidoscope.

Yesterday at 7:37 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Says He Has Lost His Job As a Result of Rumored Misconduct

“I feel like the truth will be able to come out through those videos.”