In a move of master trolling, Arcade Fire made their new album’s first single exclusively available as a 12-inch vinyl single and teased that fans should “stay tuned for infinite content.” Fortunately, they didn’t make us wait too long for some more content: The band have announced that a new album called Everything Now co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp’s Steve Mackey is indeed on the way — it’ll arrive July 28 via their new label Columbia — and dropped a new music video for the title track. They’ve also shared an official version of the song on Tidal, so you won’t have to listen to a rip from a Barcelona music store anymore.