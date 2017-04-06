Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have been friends for years, cementing their mutual love in song in 2015 with a cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” for Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation. The two wore animal onesies, sang on a couch in Miley’s backyard, and casually nailed the song. It’s hard to recreate such a chilled-out, natural vibe in front of a crowd of thousands, but somehow, Ariana and Miley recaptured that energy once again at Ariana’s Manchester benefit on Sunday night. The two sat together on stage, hugged it out, and traded banter like the world wasn’t watching. See their duet above.
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus Recreated Their ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ Duet in Manchester
