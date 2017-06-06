Photo: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest

Following Sunday’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert, Ariana Grande has released a live recording of the night’s emotional closing song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The Wizard of Oz cover was belted out through tears, and will likely be considered one of the pop star’s greatest performances for years to come. According to Pitchfork, all proceeds from both this single and the re-release of “One Last Time” will go to the victims of the Manchester bombing. Grab a tissue box and listen to Grande’s rendition of the classic below.

