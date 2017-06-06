Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Praised Be, Bitch

June is becoming a hero, but heroism has an unfortunate cost.

12:28 a.m.

Cher Announces Musical Based on Her Life Coming to Broadway in 2018

Broadway’s got Cher, babe.

12:14 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: In Dreams Begin Responsibilities

How does anyone do anything on this show without Mona?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Sink or Swim

Image an earnest, genuinely helpful version of Nathan for You. That’s what The Profit is like.

Yesterday at 10:53 p.m.

Ariana Grande Releases ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ To Benefit Bombing Victims

She closed her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert belting the song through tears.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

James Corden Opens Show in London: ‘This Is Not a Country that Feels Afraid’

He promises “most fun-packed shows ever” because the attackers “would hate that.”

Yesterday at 8:12 p.m.

Kevin Hart on Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher: Comics ‘Have to Use Better Judgement’

“Viral equals virus to a certain degree.”

Yesterday at 7:25 p.m.

Cyndi Lauper Will Write the Music for a Broadway Adaptation of Working Girl

“Its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ’80s is something I know a lot about.”

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

The U.K.’s Misfits Is Getting a U.S. Reboot on Freeform

Starring Bobby Cannavale’s son!

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars’ Costume Designers Pick Their Favorite Looks From the Series

“It’s somehow always early fall in Rosewood.”

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Which Wonder Woman Costume Was Your Favorite?

The suffragette glasses, or Steve Trevor’s activewear?

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Andrea Constand Gives First Public Testimony About 2004 Bill Cosby Assault

“I wasn’t able to fight him away.”

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Dodging a Hug Attempt From Kesha Is Peak Cringe Comedy

Several hug attempts, to be exact.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Cowboy Bebop Is Getting a Live-Action TV Series Adaptation

The original studio behind the anime will help produce.

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

Allison Tolman on Being Allergic to Her Downward Dog Co-star

“Guess what? We need to keep Benadryl on hand.”

Yesterday at 2:49 p.m.

Patti LuPone on Her Greatest Roles, Her Celebrity, and War Paint

In the dressing room with the Broadway star.

Yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

Carrie Brownstein Crashed at Fred Armisen’s Apartment Long Before They Ever Met

Before they created Portlandia, the two musicians crossed paths in Chicago.

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Brown Girls, the Best Web Series You’re Not Watching, Is Coming to HBO

HBO has picked up Brown Girls for a development deal.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

The Leftovers Ends With No Answers — But Here’s One Possible Theory

I’ll tell you what I initially believed happened in The Leftovers finale. Then I’ll tell you the conclusion that I came to the day after.

Yesterday at 12:51 p.m.

Amal Clooney Gives Birth to Twins With Beautiful, Average Names

And George makes a joke.