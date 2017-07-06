After a two-week hiatus on her Dangerous Woman tour following the bombing at her Manchester Arena show, Ariana Grande returned to the stage once again in Paris on Wednesday night to resume her tour. While performing “One Last Time”— the song that has become a rallying cry for her fans, which she rereleased after the attack to benefit the victims — Grande appeared to get choked up, handing over the chorus to her fans to sing. “This one’s for my 22 angels,” she reportedly said before the song, dedicating it to the 22 people who were killed during the concert in Manchester. Grande also closed out the Paris show with her cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which she performed at her One Love Manchester benefit on Sunday and released for charity, in front of a fan-made peace symbol with her signature rabbit ears.

