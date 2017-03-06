Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester to Visit Injured Fans

Two weeks after a terror attack tragically occurred at her “Dangerous Woman” tour stop at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England — which left 22 dead and dozens injured — Ariana Grande is visiting the injured fans of the suicide bombing in the hospital. Grande spent a good part of her Friday at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where she hung out and took photos with all of the young fans. The visit comes ahead of the concert Grande is holding in the city on Sunday, which features the likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus, and Coldplay to benefit the victims and families of the attack.



I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Ariana took sunflowers to all the victims also 🌻 #ArianaGrande #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/P9H0BXVAzf — One Love Manchester (@OneLoveManchstr) June 2, 2017

More photos of Ariana grande's visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. #Manchester #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/nEooXpAtPY — Ariana Grande News (@Ariana_NewsHQ) June 2, 2017

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in anyway,” Grande wrote in an open letter days after the attack, in which she promised to soon return to the city. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and live more kindly and generously than we did before.”