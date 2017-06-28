Elizabeth Olsen plays a social-media #influencer in Ingrid Goes West, the Talented Mr. Ripley meets Instagram movie from director Matt Spicer. Aubrey Plaza plays Ingrid, an online follower obsessed with mimicking Olsen’s (#perfect, according to this teaser) life. We predicted Ingrid Goes West would be the Sundance-iest movie of the 2017 festival, and it ended up winning the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The teaser also gives us a look at O’Shea Jackson Jr., who plays Plaza’s would-be boyfriend. Ingrid Goes West hits theaters August 11.