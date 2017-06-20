In a surprise move, Warner Bros. has concluded its investigation into misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico, and says the show will resume filming. Production on the fourth season was suspended after a producer filed a third-party complaint alleging misconduct; it was later revealed that the misconduct in question involved the handling of two contestants “getting extremely sexual in a swimming pool.” The misconduct was later reported to center around a sexual encounter between contestants Corinne Olympios (from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor) and DeMario Jackson (from Rachel Lindsay’s current Bachelorette season) that involved alcohol and raised questions about consent. It was widely speculated that, after contestants were sent home, the season would end in cancellation, though host Chris Harrison urged patience.

Now, according to a statement, Warner Bros. has reviewed the tape and has not found evidence of misconduct: “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.” Read Warner Bros. full message, below:

As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement. “Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.” It’s unknown whether the new season will debut on August 8 as initially planned or be pushed back because of the production delay.