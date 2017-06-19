Bachelor in Paradise Stars Film Their Wedding in Mexico, Despite Ongoing Scandal

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Several former Bachelor in Paradise stars returned to Mexico this weekend, despite the ongoing scandal that caused Warner Bros. to shut down production on the show early this month. According to TMZ, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met on the last season of BIP, got married at a resort in Puerto Vallarta in front of several Bachelor stars and cameras. ABC reportedly still plans to air footage of the wedding, even though BIP will almost certainly not return to TV this summer.

Waking up to him in the morning, a week after the final episode airs, and I still am smiling like this. ❤️ @theebass A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Sep 13, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

Former BIP and Bachelor stars like Nick Viall, Tanner Tolbert, and Ashley Iaconetti attended the wedding, and Bachelor host Chris Harrison played the role of officiant. So far, ABC has not made an official comment about what it will do with the wedding footage, but Bass and Waddell have made it clear they want to see it on TV. On Saturday, the Hollywood Reporter published a lengthy op-ed from Bass, who begged ABC not to cancel BIP. “Love always wins, and I trust in Paradise,” he wrote.

Warner Bros. is still investigating “allegations of misconduct” involving two contestants and producers on BIP. Several outlets have reported that producers filmed contestant DeMario Jackson engaging in a sexual encounter with contestant Corinne Olympios, who may not have been able to consent. “I am a victim,” Olympios said in a statement to New York. Jackson’s lawyer Walter Mosley, meanwhile, told People this weekend that footage of the incident will prove “everyone was consenting to what was going on.”

Update, 2:35 p.m.: A source told E! News that Olympios is happy the wedding continued as planned. “Corinne is so glad that Carly and Evan were able to have their special day,” the source said. “She feels really embarrassed and sad about everything that is going on so at least Carly and Evan were able to have an amazing and beautiful wedding and that the circumstances surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise incident didn’t ruin it for them.”