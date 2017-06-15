A Timeline of the Bachelor in Paradise Allegations

The future of both the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, and the series itself, fell into question this week as production stopped indefinitely following “allegations of misconduct” during filming on the Mexico set of Bachelor spinoff. Warner Bros. is investigating the claim that one contestant allegedly committed sexual assault against another, on film, while one was too drunk to give consent. Both contestants involved, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, have since sought legal counsel and made public statements about the incident. In order to provide background on the Paradise controversy as it continues to unfold, we’ve compiled a timeline of the major events so far, which we will update as more information becomes available.

September 7, 2016

ABC renews Bachelor in Paradise for a fourth season. The summer spinoff series stars former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, who hook up, and occasionally find love, in Mexico.

June 6, 2017

ABC releases the initial cast list for this season of Bachelor in Paradise, including Corinne Olympios, a Miami business owner who rose above her villain edit during Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and DeMario Jackson, a contestant who was cut early on in Rachel Lindsay’s currently airing season of The Bachelorette. The series is set to start airing August 8.

June 11

Bachelor in Paradise halts production as Warner Bros., the studio that produces the series, says in a statement that “we have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico.” E! reports that some contestants have started to travel home.

June 12

The next morning, reports surface that production was shut down after a producer witnessed Olympios and Jackson “getting extremely sexual in a swimming pool” just days into filming. According to sources close to Jackson who spoke to TMZ, he and Olympios got very drunk and naked in a swimming pool, where she initiated sexual advances — allegedly oral sex, but not penetrative sex, as Jackson was too drunk.

Other reports, including one from a contestant who spoke to People, indicate that two other contestants saw Jackson and Olympios together and were upset that the producers didn’t intervene. “They could have seen that she was drinking too much and that he was taking advantage,” the contestant told People. “They could have stopped this before it got this far.”

Later that day, sources close to Olympios tell TMZ that she was in a blackout state and did not consent to or remember the sexual encounter.

Further reports trickle out offering conflicting accounts of the incident. One contestant tells People that the show itself might be canceled, according rumors among the crew on set.

June 13

E! reports that the producer who filed the claim questioning whether Olympios could have given consent was not present when the incident took place, and had not viewed footage of it, only hearing about it second and third hand. Reality Steve later confirms that report, adding that the producer in question, Shelby Adams, is a friend of Olympios and was her producer during her season on The Bachelor.



Host Chris Harrison makes his first statement on the incident, confirming that filming on Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended indefinitely, but insisting that no decisions have been made on the show’s future. “There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too,” Harrison writes. “We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete.”

Later that day, the Daily Mail publishes an account from a Bachelor in Paradise crew member who claims the show’s producers filmed the alleged sexual assault after suggesting that Olympios and Jackson hook up. The crew member describes Olympios’s body going limp as she and Jackson were in the pool and says Jackson both appeared to have intercourse and oral sex with her as she appeared to be unconscious.

That afternoon, the New York Post publishes text messages in which Jackson insists to a friend that “I just want the footage,” saying that the tape of the incident will clear him of any assault allegations.

June 14

Reality Steve reports that another producer, Jessica Brown, also filed a complaint. He adds that, like Adams, Brown did not witness the incident herself.

Olympios makes her first official statement, writing “I am a victim” and saying that she’s in therapy for “physical and emotional trauma.” The news breaks that she’s hired famed attorney Marty Singer to represent her, but has not filed suit against Warner Bros. or Jackson as of yet.

Hours later, Jackson responds to Olympios in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” he says, and claims he will take “swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared.”