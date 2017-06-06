The Bachelorette contestant Lucas Yancey might not have been this season’s villain, but he is, and will always be, that guy on Jimmy Kimmel Live selling t-shirts with his own cartoon face on them. Kimmel gritted his teeth and bid the show’s latest muscle-bound suitor a proper adieu, but not even Kimmel thought to ask the most important question of the evening: in the bizarre, nebulously homophobic lie-nightmare Lucas made up about Blake, did Blake finish the whole banana? Well, did he? Questions like these are why Rachel’s an attorney, and Kimmel is just a talk show host, and Lucas is just a potential husband with an admittedly decent Ace Ventura impression.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Goodbye, or Maybe Just Bye, to The Bachelorette’s Lucas ‘Whaboom’ Yancey
