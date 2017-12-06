Backstage Portraits From the 2017 Tony Awards

As hosted by Kevin Spacey, and tangentially, Rachel Bloom, Sunday night’s Tony Awards introduced TV viewers to the best of a Broadway season without a clear Hamilton-like standout. Dear Evan Hansen took home the most trophies, with six wins including Tonys for Best Musical and Best Actor Ben Platt, while major prizes also went to Oslo, for Best Play, and the Bette Midler–led Hello, Dolly! for Best Revival. Regardless of whether you knew the lyrics to all the shows by heart, or remain a theater neophyte, get a close look at a few of the night’s big winners with Vulture’s backstage photos from Radio City Musical Hall.