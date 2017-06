The bad moms of Bad Moms are back, now with even more moms. The original moms Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, and Mila Kunis get holiday visits from their moms Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, and Christine Baranski in the sequel to last year’s summer comedy, which apparently also includes chaos in a mall, Peter Gallagher, and a whole lot of body waxing. A Bad Moms Christmas arrives in theaters November 3.