Photo: Carl De Souza/Getty Images

The true identity of Banksy is a more closely guarded secret than that of Batman’s. However, the speculation over whom the elusive graffiti artist actually is might be at an end (although, he’s not a billionaire playboy like his comic book counterpart). After all these years, someone was bound to have a slip of the tongue and reveal the true identity of the mystery man behind satirical street art seen around the globe and the world’s most depressing amusing park, Dismaland. In a recent interview on Scroobius Pip’s podcast Distraction Pieces, DJ Goldie might have done just that by potentially letting slip the first name of Banksy:

“Give me a bubble letter and put it on a T-shirt and write ‘Banksy’ on it, and we’re sorted. We can sell it now. No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over.”

The Robert DJ Goldie mentions could be none other than Robert Del Naja, a lifelong friend of Goldie’s and a member of the band Massive Attack. The evidence is pretty convincing. Goldie and Robert grew up in Bristol and in the ‘80s, the two were both graffiti artists running in the same circle. This isn’t the first time Del Naja’s name has been tied to Banksy; in 2016, a researcher linked Massive Attack’s tour dates with coinciding works of Banksy’s art popping up at the same time and place, and suggested Del Naja was behind it all. If Del Naja is truly Banksy, perhaps he can spray-paint a foot being inserted into a mouth on Goldie’s behalf.