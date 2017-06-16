In celebration of Jay Z’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, his friend, and former President of the United States, Barack Obama recorded a touching tribute of the rapper. In the video posted above, Obama highlighted the similarities the two share:

I like to think that Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. We know what it’s like to not have a father around; we know what it’s like not to come from and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks we did, so we try to prop open those doors of opportunity so it’s a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well.

While this is high praise coming from a former leader of the free world, the real standout moment of Obama’s bromantic video might have been when he casually, maybe revealed the sex of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins:

Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up.

Logically, the only way Jay Z would have Barack “beat” is if he had more daughters than Obama, and the only way Jay Z would have more daughters than Barack, who has two, is if Beyoncé gave birth to twin girls, upping the Carters’ count to three. Of course, if there’s anything the Beyhive loves, it’s clues. Some Twitter users emphatically responded to the video by arguing that this theory is, without a doubt, 100 percent correct.

THEY GIRLS — To Be Clear (@MikelleStreet) June 16, 2017

Its accuracy will be proven in time, but what we still won’t know is what gender Jay and Beyoncé’s twins will eventually choose to be. On another note, if this slip of the tongue is true, the admission by Obama would be the greatest presidential faux pas since… the last time Trump used his Twitter account, probably.