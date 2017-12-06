Photo: Byron Cohen/ABC

ABC’s reboot of Battle of the Network Stars is shaping up to be the Olympics of throwback TV. Dozens of classic characters from a slew of old-school series (think Blair and Tootie from The Facts of Life, Balki from Perfect Strangers, or The O.C.’s Marissa Cooper) are all onboard for the previously announced amateur athletic extravaganza, along with a selection of small-screen stars from current hits such as Scandal (Cornelius Smith Jr., Joshua Malina) and How to Get Away With Murder (Matt McGorry). Vulture has obtained an exclusive sneak peak at 40 of the 100 celebs on the Battle team rosters, and if you’ve dreamed of the day Dave Coulier (Full House) and Tracey Gold (Growing Pains) teamed up to crush Joey Lawrence (Blossom) and Corbin Bleu (High School Musical), prepare to have your fantasy fulfilled. And if you’re a fan of the original BOTNS, there’s even more good news: At least 20 stars who took part in the first series of specials have agreed to return for the reboot. As Mr. Lawrence’s alter ego might say, “Whoa!” Read on for our first look at the celebs set to do Battle, and check back later today for the full list of competitors. You can see the first two teams wage (friendly) war when the new Battle of the Network Stars debuts June 29 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Photo: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

—TV Sitcoms (Bronson Pinchot, Tom Arnold, Dave Coulier, A.J. Michalka, Tracey Gold) vs. TV Kids (Joey Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Nolan Gould, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields)

—Primetime Soaps (Ian Ziering, Josh Henderson, Gabrielle Carteris, Donna Mills, Mischa Barton) vs. ABC Stars (Olivia d’Abo, Shari Belafonte, Michael Fishman, Jason Hervey, Anson Williams)

Photo: Byron Cohen/ABC

—White House Shows (Cornelius Smith Jr., Marlee Matlin, Joshua Malina, LaMonica Garrett, Mary McCormack) vs. Lawyers (Elisabeth Rohm, Corbin Bernsen, Matt McGorry, Romi Dias, Catherine Bell)

—Variety (Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Adrienne Houghton, Cameron Mathison, Kelly Osbourne) vs. ABC Stars (Ted Lange, Troy Gentile, Jill Whelan, Denise Richards, Joely Fisher)