Latest News from Vulture

2:57 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: July 2017

Bad news, everyone: Futurama is leaving Netflix.

2:50 p.m.

Thanks to Studio Interest, The Accountant Is Accruing a Sequel

Director Gavin O’Connor and star Ben Affleck are in talks to return.

2:36 p.m.

The 10 Essential Roles of Michelle Pfeiffer

From Batman Returns to Scarface.

2:10 p.m.

Why Edgar Wright Makes Some of the Best Movie Soundtracks

▶️ In the heist film Baby Driver, Wright uses his favorite trick again: The characters in his films can hear the music as well.

1:48 p.m.

The Eighth Episode of Twin Peaks: The Return Is Horrifyingly Beautiful

It’s a visually and sonically dazzling origin story for postwar America.

1:20 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza Is on an Instagram Mission in the New Poster for Ingrid Goes West

Ingrid will stalk you in theaters starting August 11.

1:00 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

12:59 p.m.

The SNES Classic Is Coming to Stores September 27 for $80

And it’ll include a previously unreleased Star Fox sequel.

12:48 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

11:10 a.m.

Bill Cosby Juror: Lack of ‘Substantial Evidence’ Prevented a Verdict

“What it really comes down to is who you gonna believe more? That’s all it was.”

11:04 a.m.

Kelly Osbourne Blames Starbucks for Forcing Her to Pee Herself During Pride

When Starbucks employees wouldn’t let her use their toilet, she peed herself.

11:04 a.m.

The 10 Best Books of 2017 (So Far)

Including works by Elif Batuman, J. M. Coetzee, and Joan Didion.

10:49 a.m.

Why Were Lord and Miller Fired From Star Wars’ Han Solo Movie?

The studio even called in an acting coach for star Alden Ehrenreich.

10:00 a.m.

Netflix’s Gypsy Goes Nowhere, Slowly

Twin Peaks aside, this has not been a great month for Naomi Watts projects.

9:38 a.m.

Xscape Reunited for the First Time in 18 Years at the BET Awards

A biopic about the R&B stars, including Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris, is already in the works.

9:34 a.m.

John Oliver Explains the Dangers of Vaccine Skepticism on Last Week Tonight

And the impossibility of proving a negative.

9:19 a.m.

Remy Ma Ends Nicki Minaj’s 7-Year Winning Streak at the BET Awards

The streak is over, but this feud is far from it.

9:08 a.m.

T.J. Miller Discusses His ‘Contrarian’ Relationship with Thomas Middleditch

Goodbye, Erlich Bachman.

9:00 a.m.

Being on House of Cards Was One of the Highlights of Patricia Clarkson’s Career

She also teased some details from the set of the upcoming HBO mini-series Sharp Objects.

9:00 a.m.

25 Years Later, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman Is Still the Best Superhero Villain

She remains the most incisive depiction of villainy the genre has ever seen cinematically.