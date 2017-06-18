Beyoncé Gives Birth to Twins

Photo: beyonce/Instagram

Oh, baby, baby. Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed their twins this week, as confirmed by Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles, on Twitter this morning. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source also told People. With the twins’ arrival — start speculating their names — the couple’s first child, Blue Ivy, will now be pulling double duty as a big sister.

Ever since the pregnancy news was announced in February, Beyoncé has been frequently updating her social media channels with gorgeous, highly-stylized portraits of herself and her growing belly. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the couple shared at the time. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.” While we await more news of the twins, enjoy some of those snaps, below.

