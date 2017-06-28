Summer in Southern California means it’s wildfire season, and Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki just lost his house to one. A blaze eating up more than 1,600 acres around the San Luis Obispo area (about 200 miles north of Los Angeles) burned down Galecki’s ranch and several other buildings. He said in a statement released to TMZ:

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile. It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”