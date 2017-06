Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Shortly after a mistrial was announced in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case, the Montgomery County DA tweeted that they will be be retrying it. Until a new trial date has been determined, Cosby will remain out on bail.

DA Steele announces we will retry this case. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) June 17, 2017

William H. Cosby Jr. remains free on bail. New trial date will be set. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) June 17, 2017

