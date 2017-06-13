Latest News from Vulture

1:06 a.m.

The Daily Show Opens a Pop-Up Donald Trump Presidential Tweet Library

Around the corner from Trump Tower.

12:21 a.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Doesn’t Reach a Verdict on Their First Day of Deliberations

The jury will reconvene Tuesday morning.

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

J.P. Morgan Chase Pulls Ads Over Megyn Kelly’s Upcoming Alex Jones Interview

NBC is now facing a backlash over Kelly’s upcoming sit-down with the well-known conspiracy theorist.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul Recap: Come On, Irene

“Fall” unfolds like a slow-motion car crash.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando on Nacho’s Self-Sacrifice

“Nacho is, in many ways, the antithesis of Walter White.”

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Take Back the Night

If you want to understand rape culture, watch this episode.

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Public Theater Artistic Director Addresses Trump Julius Caesar on Opening Night

“Like drama, democracy depends on the conflict of different points of view. Nobody owns the truth.”

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

Facebook Reportedly Picks Up Cancelled MTV Show Loosely Exactly Nicole

Is it possible for you to spend more time on Facebook? Looks like you’re about to find out.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

It’s Now Up to The Jury to Decide Bill Cosby’s Fate

He could face up 10 years in prison if convicted.

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Contestant on The Season’s Future: It’s Probably Over

Things aren’t looking good for the show.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Watch Lena Waithe Geek Out About Big Little Lies With Adam Scott

She also offers to play a key lesbian role if there is a season two.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Public Theater Issues Statement Amid Controversy Over Trump-Like Julius Caesar

“Our production of Julius Caesar in no way advocates violence towards anyone.”

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

The Mummy Has the Year’s Most Hilariously Bad Movie Line

It’s so silly that it’s bound to be the only thing I ever remember from this whole misbegotten mishegoss.

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: When Taystee Met Poussey

Taystee is the beating heart of this ambitious but messy season.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

Report: Bachelor in Paradise Star Says She Did Not Consent to Sexual Encounter

Reports of “misconduct” on the Bachelor in Paradise set are getting more disturbing.

Yesterday at 4:43 p.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: Tell Me When This Is Over

Something is very, very wrong here.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

Sam Taylor-Johnson Really Hated Working on Fifty Shades of Grey

Sounds like that E.L. James is a real pill.

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Do Sponsors Like Delta Have the Right to Demand Squeaky-clean Art?

The controversy surrounding the Public Theater’s production of Julius Caesar shows that expecting funding without constraints is naïve.

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: Dessert Spaghetti

“Kimmy and the Trolley Problem!” is surprisingly wise about heartbreak.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Oliver Stone Wants to Change the Way You Think About Putin

“If he is so dangerous, as they say, let’s listen to the man and see if you understand what he wants.”