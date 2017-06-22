Latest News from Vulture

1:07 a.m.

Bill Cosby Trial: Two Jurors Allegedly Prevented a Guilty Verdict

A juror from the case claims they were deadlock 10 to two in favor of a guilty verdict on two of the counts.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Chadwick Boseman Seeks Justice in Marshall Trailer

Boseman plays a young Thurgood Marshall.

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

Fargo Season Finale Recap: The Great American Experiment

Gloria Burgle finally gets her showdown with V.M. Varga.

Yesterday at 10:45 p.m.

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Say ‘Really?!’ to the Julius Caesar Protesters

Weekend Update’s winning duo returns for another unbelievable news story.

Yesterday at 10:28 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: They Snooze, We Lose

The most boring episode of any Real Housewives franchise ever.

Yesterday at 9:13 p.m.

Cats Broadway Revival Will Be But a Memory Come December 30

After it closes the musical will set out on a national tour.

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Lorde, 2 Chainz, QOTSA, Haim, DeJ Loaf, and More

Lorde imperfectly copes with heartache in one truly perfect song.

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m.

Ray Liotta Reveals Why Martin Scorsese Cast Him in Goodfellas

It all started with an awkward hello at Cannes.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

Leaked Bachelor in Paradise Contract Reveals Producers’ Power Over Contestants

Suddenly, the weirder elements of UnREAL don’t seem so far-fetched.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Review: The Little Hours Is the Best 14th-Century Sex Farce You’ll See This Year

Dave Franco, Aubrey Plaza, and Alison Brie star in this adaptation of two stories from Boccaccio’s The Decameron.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

Movie Review: Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Is a Cinematic Joyride

This is the first thriller I’ve seen in a long time that feels handmade.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Breaking Down the Latest Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

Just how many battles are there this year?

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

Zendaya Has a Game She Wants You to Play, It’ll Be Fun, She Swears

You have to tell everyone your first impression of them.

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Bad Romance

It’s clear that OITNB has no more use for Alex and Piper.

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Sofia Coppola Wanted Her Very Melancholy Little Mermaid Shot Underwater

This definitely would have been fun for everyone.

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

It’s Time to Start Watching The Bureau

It’s the series practicing the best spycraft these days.

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

The Great Drake Bell–Josh Peck Feud Just Keeps Getting Pettier

Drake was not invited to Josh’s wedding, but also he never texted Josh back about his engagement.

Yesterday at 2:27 p.m.

Movie Review: The Big Sick Is Joyful Escape From Summer Tentpoles

The best thing you can say about The Big Sick is that having Kumail Nanjiani as a romantic lead is maybe the 11th most remarkable thing about it.

Yesterday at 2:04 p.m.

Where to Find the Sites of NYC’s Most Memorable Spider-Man Movie Scenes

We’ll tell you right now: Spider-Man’s upside-down kiss was shot on a set in Los Angeles.

Yesterday at 1:56 p.m.

Gabourey Sidibe: ‘Don’t Congratulate Me’ for Losing Weight

“Mind your own body.”