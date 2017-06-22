A juror from Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case told ABC News on Wednesday that it was ultimately a small minority on the jury that led to the hours of deliberation and eventual mistrial. The comedian faced three charges in the case which alleged that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple employee Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia. The anonymous juror claimed that the jury was in a 10 to two agreement that Cosby was guilty of the first count, that he digitally penetrating the accuser Andrea Constand without her consent. The same number were deadlocked favoring a guilty verdict for the third count, which charged Cosby with giving Constand intoxicants without her knowledge, thus impairing her ability to resist his advances. The jury was flipped in the other direction, however, on the second count that Constrand was unconscious or unaware during the incident, with 11 jurors to one calling for Cosby’s acquittal. The inside source says that on counts one and three the two holdouts were “not moving, no matter what.”