Bill Maher opened Friday night’s episode of Real Time by obliquely referencing the controversy surrounding his casual use of the “n-word” from last week. “Thank you for letting a sinner in your midst,” he quipped to his audience, who gave him a standing ovation as chants of “We love you Bill!” emanated from the crowd. With a wry smile, he then confirmed that Dr. Michael Eric Dyson — a regular Real Time guest who condemned Maher’s remarks while also coming to the host’s defense — would soon appear to take him “to the woodshed.” (Ice Cube was also booked for the show to discuss the matter.) Otherwise, however, Maher decided it best not to address the sensitive issue at all, declining to outright apologize to viewers after a full week of uproar and calls for him to be fired.