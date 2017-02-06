Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Bill Maher Says the N-Word on Real Time

While interviewing his guest Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse

Yesterday at 10:09 p.m.

Zac Efron Takes to the Pole In Front of Tom Cruise on The Graham Norton Show

Looks like he does all his own stunts too.

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

Raven’s Home Trailer: Disney’s That’s So Raven Spin-Off Is More Raven Than Ever

For those who want to ride with Rae, now and forever.

Yesterday at 7:24 p.m.

Riz Ahmed Looks Back On His Horrible Slumdog Millionaire Audition

“I’m spitting into Danny Boyle’s naked chest, and the camera guy is not getting any of this.”

Yesterday at 5:43 p.m.

Twin Peaks’ Kimmy Robertson Thinks It’s Wrong to Call Lucy a ‘Ditz’

“When Lynch explained her to me many years ago, he said that she is absolutely not ditzy.”

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

Do You Remember the David E. Kelley Wonder Woman Pilot That Never Aired?

Six years ago, David E. Kelley made a Wonder Woman pilot that NBC never picked up.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Radiohead Overpromise a Little on ‘I Promise’

They’ve just released a new outtake from OK Computer.

Yesterday at 3:34 p.m.

Legal Complaints Filed Over Alamo Drafthouse Female-Only Wonder Woman Screenings

An Austin spokeswoman has said multiple people have filed discrimination complaints over the theater’s screenings.

Yesterday at 2:37 p.m.

T.J. Miller Says He Wanted His Silicon Valley Exit to Be Definitive

“The best thing for this show is for this character to fade into the ether.”

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Ben Stiller to Direct Showtime Drama About the Real-Life Dannemora Prison Break

Escape at Dannemora will star Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Paul Dano.

Yesterday at 2:22 p.m.

Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Put Halsey, Bleachers, and more on your weekend playlists.

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

Long Strange Trip Is the Definitive Grateful Dead Documentary

Others have tried, but this is the best Dead doc ever.

Yesterday at 1:29 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Calls Trump-Beheading-Photo Fallout Sexist

“He picked me, don’t you get it? I’m the easiest target: D-list comedian Kathy Griffin.”

Yesterday at 1:14 p.m.

The Final Season of Game of Thrones Might Not Air Until 2019

Benioff and Weiss are taking their sweet time.

Yesterday at 12:55 p.m.

The Rihanna–Kevin Durant Feud Is the Basketball Drama We Need

She yelled “BRICK” as he made a shot.

Yesterday at 12:14 p.m.

What Casey Wilson Can’t Live Without

The Happy Endings actress and Bitch Sesh co-host swears by her Brookstone eye mask and Olio e Osso balm.

Yesterday at 12:14 p.m.

Thom Yorke Is Pissed Rogers Waters Thinks Radiohead Shouldn’t Play Israel

“It’s deeply disrespectful to assume that we’re either being misinformed or that we’re so retarded we can’t make these decisions ourselves.”

Yesterday at 12:04 p.m.

How Donald Trump Brought the Recurring Character Back to SNL

Trump & Co. were to SNL what Wayne and Garth of Wayne’s World were years ago.

Yesterday at 11:55 a.m.

The Story Behind Saturday Night Live’s Best Sketch of the Season

SNL writers Julio Torres and Jeremy Beiler reveal how “Wells for Boys” came together.

Yesterday at 11:54 a.m.

17 Good Things for a Man to Wear, As Demonstrated by Justin Theroux

The Leftovers may be ending, but our love for Justin will live on.