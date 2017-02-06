During his interview with the junior Senator from Nebraska Ben Sasse on Real Time tonight, Bill Maher inexplicably made a joke in which he referred to himself as an “n-word.” In response to Senator Sasse’s suggestion that Maher visit him and “work in the fields” of Nebraska, the Real Time host bafflingly riffed a retort about slavery. “Working in the fields? Senator, I’m a house ‘n-word,’” Maher cracked. In response to the line, Senator Sasse smiled awkwardly while the audience groaned and applauded. In response to the audience’s reaction, Maher can be heard quietly saying, ostensibly by way of clarification, “It’s a joke.”
Bill Maher Referred To Himself As a House N-Word on Real Time
