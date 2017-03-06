Bill Maher Expresses ‘Regret’ Over His Real Time Racial Slur

A day after using the “N-word” during a live Real Time With Bill Maher interview with Ben Sasse, a junior U.S. senator from Nebraska, Maher has issued an apology for using the word. “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” he said in a statement. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

HBO has also issued a separate statement of their own. “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless,” the network wrote. “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.” It’s currently unknown if Maher will be facing any disciplinary action for his comment, which came in response to Senator Sasse’s suggestion that Maher visit him in Nebraska and “work in the fields with us.” “Working in the fields? Senator, I’m a house ‘n-word,’” Maher replied, while people in the audience laughed and clapped.

