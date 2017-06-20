Billy Bob Thornton Missed Out on Early Roles Because He Wasn’t Southern Enough

Oscar-winning actor and writer Billy Bob Thornton recently sat down with Vulture at a live Career Conversations event sponsored by the SAG-ATRA Foundation in Los Angeles for a wide-ranging chat about his humble Arkansas beginnings, writing and directing Sling Blade, why he said yes to FX’s Fargo, and his current and Golden Globe–winning role in Amazon Studios’ lawyer drama Goliath. In this clip, Thornton tells Vulture Hollywood editor Stacey Wilson Hunt about being pigeonholed by casting directors early in his career, why his version of a bad guy made so much sense to him, and how some said he just wasn’t the right kind of Southern.