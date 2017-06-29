“It’s a polio comedy!” director Andy Serkis told Vulture at Cannes last year when we asked about Breathe, his first live-action film. “We’re starting a new genre. We saw a real gap.” Breathe’s premise is, of course, more serious: Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy star as Robin and Diana Cavendish, a lively, adventurous couple who fight their way to a new normal after Robin is paralyzed from polio. The story is based on the parents of Serkis’s production partner at Imaginarium Studios, Jonathan Cavendish. Breathe is set to open the BFI London Film Festival on October 4, and will be released in select theaters October 13.