Broad City To Treat Trump’s Name as Profanity in Season 4

Broad City is going the route of some Internet plug-ins and blocking out the name Donald Trump from its upcoming fourth season. In an interview with USA Today, Ilana Glazer said the next season was written, “being like, ‘Here we go! Hillary for president!’” Then after “this game-show host became president of our country,” the show’s co-creator says heavy rewrites had to be done. One of those revisions was deciding to censor the name Donald Trump as though it was a curse word. “There’s no airtime for this orange (person),” Glazer told USA Today. “We bleep his name the whole season.” So, you will see Ilana shimmy around naked with a strap-on and work through her inability to orgasm because she’s so distraught about the current American political climate, but you won’t hear the name “Trump.” Seems about right.