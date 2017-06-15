Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Jerrod Carmichael Says NBC Shouldn’t Have Pulled Carmichael Show’s Gun Episode

“What it says is you don’t think that America is smart enough to handle real dialogue.”

27 mins ago

Aziz Ansari Recaps the Master of None Finale: ‘It’s Not a Flashback’

“I’m going to be a little coy about sharing my own personal interpretation.”

11:46 a.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Unable to Reach Verdict

A motion for a mistrial was denied, and the jury has been ordered to return to deliberations.

11:40 a.m.

Life’s About to Get As Good As a New Shania Twain Single

Her album is out this September.

11:38 a.m.

Review: The Book of Henry Is Terribly Unlike Any Other Terrible Film You’ve Seen

This movie isn’t just bad – it’s nonfunctional.

11:27 a.m.

Transparent Season-4 Trailer: Family Is Gross, But It’s Important

The Pfeffermans are back.

11:18 a.m.

Diane Keaton Has Many Famous Admirers, But No Friends

Meryl doesn’t call!

10:47 a.m.

Emmy Rossum Was Once Asked to Wear a Bikini to a Meeting With a Director

“He wanted to know if I was fat now. That was basically the question.”

10:43 a.m.

How The Handmaid’s Tale Changed the Game for Hulu

The streaming stalwart seems to have found its paradigm-shifting success.

10:01 a.m.

Attorney Gloria Allred Will Take On Bill Cosby in California Civil Case

“If Mr. Cosby were to be convicted in this case, it would have a bearing on his credibility.”

9:50 a.m.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: SZA, Vince Staples, Rostam, Toro y Moi, More

SZA made the perfect anthem for 20-somethings.

9:04 a.m.

How Bachelor in Paradise’s Scandal Reflects on the Bachelor Franchise

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal highlights how much of this morally suspect, definitely gross drama is lurking inside the Bachelor franchise.

8:37 a.m.

The Homeland Cast on Creating Season 6 in a Post-Trump World

“I was storming around my house saying ‘We’re completely irrelevant!’”

2:23 a.m.

Judd Apatow Tried to Get Paul McCartney’s Number and It Did Not Go Well

At least the Beatle was nice about it.

Yesterday at 11:43 p.m.

Yoko Ono Might Soon Have a Writing Credit on ‘Imagine’

John Lennon said she deserved one back in 1980.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Fargo Recap: The Mad Stussy Killer

Who will make it out of this season alive?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Tying the Not

Luann’s wedding is a completely absurd comedy of errors.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

Roseanne Barr Says the Roseanne Reboot ‘Is Not About Trump!’

But isn’t everything about Trump now?

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Denounces Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘Malicious Allegations’

DeMario Jackson allegedly was involved in a nonconsensual sexual encounter while shooting Bachelor in Paradise.

Yesterday at 7:49 p.m.

Elizabeth Banks Is Wrong About Steven Spielberg, But She’s Also Not That Wrong

Banks on the lack of female leads in Spielberg movies: “I don’t mean to call your ass out but it’s true.”