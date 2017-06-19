Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

According to the toxicology report from Carrie Fisher’s death, she had illicit substances in her system at the time of her death. According to People, which obtained official documents from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office today, Fisher had cocaine, methadone, ethanol, and opiates in her system at the time of her death on December 27 of last year. It is not yet clear if the drugs contributed to Fisher’s death, which has been linked to sleep apnea and other undetermined factors, but the document from the coroner’s office says that exposure to cocaine “took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained,” and that there was “remote exposure to MDMA.” Ultimately, though, “based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death.” The L.A. County coroner’s office official manner of death has been ruled “undetermined.”