Los Angeles Coroner’s Office Points to Sleep Apnea, Other Factors in Carrie Fisher’s Death

In a statement released Friday, the Los Angeles coroner’s office announced the results of Carrie Fisher’s death inquiry. They determined the Star Wars star died on December 27, 2016 as the result of sleep apnea and other factors, like plaque build up in her arteries, but acknowledged that they couldn’t discern the exact cause of her demise. Their report also indicated that Fisher had several unspecified drugs in her system when she died. They could not, however, establish if the drugs had contributed to her dying. According to AP, the actress’s brother Todd Fisher said in response to the coroner’s findings, “We’re not enlightened. There’s nothing about this that is enlightening.” In addition to her struggle with addiction and her use of prescription medication to treat her bipolar disorder, both topics the When Harry Met Sally actress spoke candidly about in life, Fisher’s brother pointed to her heart disease and smoking as likely contributing factors in her death. Said Todd Fisher, “If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it.”