Cats Broadway Revival Will Be But a Memory Come December 30

Get your tickets now to see Rum Tum Tugger, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and the rest of those Jellicle felines, because the Broadway Cats revival is closing December 30. When it shutters its door it will have run for 16 previews and 593 regular performances. Afterward the musical will go on a national tour starting in January 2018. The original Broadway production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster set a record with its 18 year run — an impressive feat later broken by another Webber musical, Phantom of the Opera. Despite boasting one of the most famous musical numbers (“Memory”) and carrying a family friendly appeal, the revival was not as popular with critics and received no 2017 Tony nominations.