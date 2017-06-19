CBS All Access Will Break Star Trek: Discovery Into Two Parts

The new Star Trek: Discovery crew is still set to arrive on CBS this fall, but the expanded season will arrive Get Down–style in two parts. The CBS All Access show (which was initially developed by Bryan Fuller) will premiere on both the streaming platform and on broadcast TV Sunday, September 24; the second episode will be made available online following the broadcast premiere. Now that the show’s order has been expanded to 15 episodes, Star Trek: Discovery’s season will be split in two parts, according to a release from CBS, with the first eight episodes running from September 24 through November 5. The second half will resume in January 2018, presumably giving the show’s creators more time to tweak episodes in postproduction. Star Trek: Discovery’s cast features The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green as Discovery’s lead character, Michelle Yeoh, and Jason Isaacs.