Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould Play ‘Breaking Saul’ Trivia

Who knows Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad better than the two creators?

24 mins ago

Sofia Coppola Hasn’t Heard of the Bechdel Test, But The Beguiled Passes It

“I’ve never heard of that. What’s that?”

29 mins ago

Atypical Trailer: Netflix’s Comedy About Growing Up on the Autism Spectrum

Starring Keir Gilchrist and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

3:42 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: The Problem With Piscatella

The most perplexing and incoherent episode of the season.

3:31 p.m.

Aniz Ansari on What It Was Like to Grow Up With Aziz

“Growing up where we grew up is 100 percent the reason why our perspective is the way it is.”

2:24 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Film Their Wedding in Mexico, Despite Ongoing Scandal

Host Chris Harrison officiated the wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass in Mexico.

2:18 p.m.

This Is Definitely a List of Movies Chance the Rapper Doesn’t Like

“Most of the movies with Adam Sandler.”

2:08 p.m.

7 Existential Quandaries Raised by the Cars Series

Where do baby cars come from?

1:45 p.m.

Your Guide to the Gods of American Gods

After you inevitably find yourself asking, what the hell is going on?

1:12 p.m.

CBS All Access Will Break Star Trek: Discovery Into Two Parts

The second half will premiere in January 2018.

1:00 p.m.

Atlanta, The Handmaid’s Tale, and This Is Us Lead the TCA Awards Nominations

Plus, Carrie Coon got a nomination for both Fargo and The Leftovers.

12:59 p.m.

Carrie Fisher Had Heroin, Cocaine in Her System When She Died

It’s not clear what role, if any, the illicit substances played in her death.

12:38 p.m.

Sorry, Copy Editors: JAY-Z Is Bringing Back the Hyphen, Going All Caps

He’s changed the official stylization of his name yet again.

12:28 p.m.

Claws Recap: I Am Strong, I Am Capable, I Love Shrimp

Claws is the messy, colorful, outlandish crime show I’ve been waiting for.

12:20 p.m.

Megyn Kelly’s Controversial Alex Jones Interview Fails to Find an Audience

Twitter may have been lighting up, but actual viewers responded with a collective yawn.

11:22 a.m.

Tom Wolfe on Marie Cosindas, an Artist Who Created Something Completely New

A photographer who worked as no one else did.

11:00 a.m.

Tupac Shakur’s Complicated Legacy, Explained

Tupac’s life is dramatized in the film All Eyez on Me, but how detailed did it really get?

10:40 a.m.

Red Is the MVP of Orange Is the New Black’s Fifth Season

For much of the season, Red is hilariously gonzo.

10:38 a.m.

John Oliver Breaks Down Trump’s Misguided Affection for Coal

He also lists the four people Trump has ever said I love you to.

10:23 a.m.

Behind the Scenes of Better Call Saul’s ‘Top Secret’ Finale

“[Bob] has literally been eating real Doritos all afternoon, in every take.”