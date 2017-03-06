While she’s not fighting back against the Church of Scientology with her scathing docuseries, Leah Remini is ready to return to a place she called home for nearly a decade and bring some sitcom nostalgia in the process. Remini has joined the cast of CBS’s Kevin Can Wait as a series regular for the show’s second season, which means she’ll be reuniting with her former King of Queens co-star Kevin James for a solid television year. (CBS network synergy!) The actress had already appeared on Kevin Can Wait during its freshman season, where she played an undercover cop and former partner of James’ now-retired character for a short arc. Will they get married again? Who knows. And can somebody call Jerry Stiller?
CBS Is Hoping to Relive That King of Queens Magic With Kevin Can Wait
