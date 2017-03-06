CBS Is Hoping to Relive That King of Queens Magic With Kevin Can Wait

Photo: Dave Giesbrecht/CBS

While she’s not fighting back against the Church of Scientology with her scathing docuseries, Leah Remini is ready to return to a place she called home for nearly a decade and bring some sitcom nostalgia in the process. Remini has joined the cast of CBS’s Kevin Can Wait as a series regular for the show’s second season, which means she’ll be reuniting with her former King of Queens co-star Kevin James for a solid television year. (CBS network synergy!) The actress had already appeared on Kevin Can Wait during its freshman season, where she played an undercover cop and former partner of James’s now-retired character for a short arc. Will they get married again? Who knows. And can somebody call Jerry Stiller?



Update: We might’ve been joking about Remini and Smith rekindling some on-screen romance à la King of Queens, but that might be a legitimate possibility now. Per TVLine, Kevin Can Wait’s female lead, Erinn Hayes, has departed the show and will not return for the second season in what’s being described as a “creative reset.” (She played Smith’s wife in the series.) It’s currently unknown how the show will address Hayes’s departure.

