Chadwick Boseman Seeks Justice in Marshall Trailer

While the internet may still be reeling from the Black Panther trailer, star Chadwick Boseman is playing another kind of hero entirely in Marshall. Here, the 42 actor plays the titular Thurgood Marshall as a young lawyer before Marshall made history as the first African-American Supreme Court justice. As a NAACP lawyer Marshall defended Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), a black chauffeur who was falsely accused of raping a white socialite in 1940. Josh Gad plays Sam Friedman, a Jewish lawyer who also worked on the case and who faced anti-semitism for participating in the defense. The film opens in October.