.@chancetherapper delivers a beautiful speech while accepting the Humanitarian Of The Year award 🙌 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/e8oEyQTeC1 — The FADER (@thefader) June 26, 2017

“Please, gas me up. Gas me!,” Chance the Rapper shouted to a cheering BET Awards audience tonight, while receiving the network’s Humanitarian of the Year award. It’s hard to imagine getting even more gassed up after Michelle Obama publicly celebrates you multiple times, but that’s Chance for you. The former First Lady praised the Chicago performer in a video introducing the award, which you can watch below. In his acceptance speech, The Coloring Book rapper enumerated the challenges facing the world today, including releasing prisoners jailed for marijuana-related crimes, fixing the Chicago public school system and seeing justice served when police officers shoot and kill black civilians. Earlier this year, Chance donated $1 million to Chicago’s public schools after sitting down with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to discuss education reform, a meeting that left him more than a little frustrated. “It feels a little early to get something like this, but my God doesn’t make mistakes. I like to think that he’s putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I react,” Chance mused on stage. “I’m a good man and I’ll become a better man,” he concluded.“Thank you black people. Thank you Mom. I love ya’ll.”