Cher Announces Musical Based on Her Life Coming to Broadway in 2018

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Imagine if you could turn back time and see Cher’s entire life and career flash before your eyes from the comfort of a massive theater. Well, that could be your reality come 2018. On Tuesday, the iconic star herself announced the plans to bring a musical based on her life to Broadway on Twitter. Jason Moore (Avenue Q, Pitch Perfect) is set to direct, while the book was written by bio-musical pro Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and the music was pulled from Cher’s greatest hits. Hamilton’s Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez are producing. And, yes, it’s a little too early to say this, but we’re calling it now: there’s no way this show won’t win the Tony for best costumes.