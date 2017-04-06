Childish Gambino’s Next Album Will Be His Last

Photo: Barry King/2015 Barry King

Between his totally casual, not-a-big-deal-at-all Star Wars and Lion King big screen projects coming up, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Childish Gambino — the stage name of Donald Glover — will be cutting back on his musical output a little bit. (Playing Lando Calrissian can do that to a man.) “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album,” he told the crowd at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, signifying that his next album will likely be his last. The rapper’s last album, Awake, My Love, came out last year, which we at Vulture called one of the best P-funk records in years. But hey, don’t be too bummed. Here’s a video of him playing along with the Redbone meme to cheer you up.

