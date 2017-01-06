Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Among the voices outraged on social-media over a marketing campaign for Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs is the star of the animated film Chloë Grace Moretz. The controversial promotional poster for the family comedy had a picture of a tall, slender woman next to a stouter version of the same character with the tagline, “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?” Moretz quickly disavowed the advertisement’s tacit messaging that fatter body types are less attractive than thin on Twitter. “I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else,” Moretz wrote. “This wasn’t approved by me or my team.”

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

According to Entertainment Weekly, the ad campaign has since been nixed, with one producer, Sujin Hwang, issuing an apology. Despite appearances, Hwang assured EW that the comedy “carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty.”

The film’s plot centers around a pair of magical red shoes that seven handsome princes need to break a curse that has turned them all into dwarfs. The princess who owns them, however, doesn’t want to part with the shoes, because when she wears them her natural curvy body transforms into that of a stereotypical, Disney-esque princess. So, think Fiona’s journey in Shrek, but without the green skin.