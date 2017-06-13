Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images

As ABC and Warner Bros. continue to investigate reported “misconduct” that may have involved a potentially nonconsensual encounter during the taping of the latest season in Mexico, host Chris Harrison has shared his first statement about the controversy. Harrison confirms that production on the show has been suspended for the duration of the investigation, which he says started “immediately,” but that despite what other contestants have said they heard, no decisions have been made about the show’s future. “They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here,” his statement reads. “There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too,” Harrison adds. “We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete.” Harrison notes that he will personally keep fans of the show informed of what happens next as much as he can, and that he hopes to “get back to work very soon.”