CMT Won’t Be Helping Last Man Standing Get Back Up After All

Looks like Tim Allen’s ABC sitcom Last Man Standing is taking what might be a permanent seat. The show, which featured the Home Improvement star as a conservative patriarch grappling with liberal modern culture, was cancelled in May around the network’s Upfronts after six seasons on the air. ABC’s decision inspired a boycott of the network by viewers who took the move as a slap to the face for conservative viewers and the show’s star. “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Allen tweeted at the time. Now CMT’s rumored interest in reviving the sitcom has also fizzed due to the show’s prohibitively high budget. According to Deadline, the Last Man Standing cast would have had agree to a reduced salary to bring down costs, a stipulation that stymied the show’s pick-up. Hopefully both networks will have the decency to wait a respectful amount of time before hiring a new man, if any, to resume standing.