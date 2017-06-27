Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Jay Z’s Upcoming Visual Album 4:44 Gets New Cinematic Teaser

Mark those calendars for June 30.

Yesterday at 11:24 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Pretty Little Liars Series Finale

“Uber A” is finally revealed.

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Checks In On How Politicians Are Feeling About Trumpcare

Democrats are using expletives; Paul Ryan’s loving it.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: The Sound of Silence

Marcus Lemonis is a terrific Business Dad.

Yesterday at 10:24 p.m.

Rodriguez Threatens To Leave Fast Franchise if Women Don’t Get Better Parts

“I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise.”

Yesterday at 7:13 p.m.

Nick Jonas Is Having Good Clean Fun In The Video For ‘Remember I Told You’

Who’s bringing the stationary bike to your next party?

Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

Seeing 1984 With George Orwell’s Son

A trip to a Broadway opening and after-party with Richard Blair.

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Actor Michael Nyqvist Dead at 56

He had suffered a long battle with lung cancer.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

Congratulations America, Ansel Elgort Is Your Next President

He’ll star as John F. Kennedy in Mayday 109.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar Gets Bloodied Up in the New Video for ‘ELEMENT.’

But he’s still gonna make it look sexy.

Yesterday at 3:54 p.m.

Edgar Wright Explains His Favorite Musical Moments in His Own Films

“Sometimes, if an old song doesn’t have a music video, you start to imagine. But you don’t listen to ‘Thriller’ and think, I’ve got a great idea!”

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Westworld Cinematographer Talks Lighting an Orgy Like a Louvre Painting

“We didn’t want the viewer to ever feel like there was a human being on the other end of that camera.”

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

The Best Music Videos of 2017 (So Far)

Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., and Migos have dominated the year in visuals.

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

Ansel Elgort Drives Like a Crazy Person in Real Life, Too

“I can do a J–turn. I can do a 180-degree turn, I can do the 90 power-out.”

Yesterday at 2:09 p.m.

Vince Staples Made a Hopeful Album, DJ Khaled Made a Hopeless One

In Big Fish Theory, Vince Staples surprised with a hopeful album. In Grateful, DJ Khaled made a star-studded slog.

Yesterday at 1:36 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour on Why Drag Is ‘Powerful, Political’ Art

“I didn’t know whether my drag really had what it takes to win. I didn’t know whether my drag would even be allowed to win.”

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

Richard Hammond Details Grand Tour Car Crash: I Thought, ‘I’m Going to Die’

He also promises that it won’t significantly affect his plans for the show.

Yesterday at 12:11 p.m.

GLOW Recap: Period Peace

“Maybe It’s All the Disco” is filled with surprising revelations.

Yesterday at 12:00 p.m.

The Best Video Games of 2017 (So Far)

Brilliant new takes on The Legend of Zelda and Resident Evil headline an especially strong year for games.

Yesterday at 11:31 a.m.

Please Nominate The Leftovers for Every Emmy So We Can See Justin Theroux Naked

This is the best For Your Consideration ad in TV history.