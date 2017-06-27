Stephen Colbert Checks In On How Politicians Are Feeling About Trumpcare

Following the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s dismal analysis of the Senate GOP’s health care plan, Stephen Colbert decided to check in on how different senators and representatives were feeling about Trumpcare’s prospects. And, surprise, surprise: Democratic Senator Brian Schatz uses redacted expletives to describe the policy, while Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is all about trying to keep the dream alive, even if his arguments don’t hold up to Colbert’s counter point about the desirability of Oreos.